AAA looks to keep the roads safe for year-end holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AAA is once again activating its “Tow to Go” program as 2023 comes to an end.

On Friday night, the Auto Club Group said it will begin its Tow to Go program in Florida and other select states.

“If you’re faced with the decision of driving impaired, put down those keys and pick up the phone to call Tow to Go,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group said. “We’ll dispatch a truck to take you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.”

According to AAA, service technicians expect to rescue more than 937,000 drivers with car trouble during the holidays.

However, the Auto Club Group wants everyone to know to treat the program as a last resort. Before you use “To to Go” they ask you to plan ahead and utilize ride sharing services before you head out for the evening.

Tow to Go will be activated from 6 p.m. Fri., Dec. 22 to 6 p.m., Tues., Jan. 2. The service will be available in: FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend).

AAA said this is the 25th year they have provided the program.

“When called upon, The Auto Club Group dispatches a tow truck to transport the impaired person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free,” AAA said in a statement.

The “Tow to Go” program has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

Don’t drink and drive, and as a last resort, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246 if you are impaired and need your car towed.

