AAA opens new retail branch in Jacksonville Walmart Supercenter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Auto Club Group opened a new retail branch inside the Walmart Supercenter on San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville.

AAA will host a grand opening event at the location on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

This event is open to the public. Attendees can enter for a chance to win a 7-day Royal Caribbean cruise.

Read: Jacksonville firefighters witness hit and run involving stolen car, suspects at large

There will also be additional prize drawings, special savings, and refreshments.

This will be the first of two AAA-Walmart stores in the United States. The other one is in Michigan.

The 514-square-foot branch will be dedicated to AAA’s insurance business, helping people to review their home and auto coverages to ensure they’re prepared for hurricane season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: 18-year-old recovering after being shot in chest in Jacksonville Heights

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.