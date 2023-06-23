Jacksonville firefighters witness hit and run involving stolen car, suspects at large

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run crash on I-295 in Normandy.

According to FHP, members of Jacksonville Fire and Rescue were driving by and witnessed a Dodge Charger hit the concrete barrier.

Four teen boys got out of the car and called the police.

The teens ended up fleeing on foot and left the car. FHP further investigated that the car was initially stolen.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the suspects.

