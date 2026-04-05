Immigration advocates gather in Jacksonville to demand end to ICE detention deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the sun set over Jacksonville Saturday, the air was filled with silence and the flickering light of candles. Members of the Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance (JIRA) gathered for a vigil to honor those who have died in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), calling for an immediate end to what they describe as a growing humanitarian crisis.

The mobilization comes in response to a staggering trend. According to JIRA, 14 people have already died in ICE custody this year alone. If this pace continues, advocates warn that 2026 is on track to become the deadliest year for immigrant detainees since 2004.

“Just because they had an interaction with ICE, they’re not here any longer,” Nina Ballecilo, a representative for the alliance, said.

The group has documented over 33 deaths in 2025, a number they say is still rising as more cases come to light. Tonight’s vigil focused heavily on two local tragedies that occurred right here in Florida, including the death of 18-year-old Royer Perez Jimenez.

Jimenez was originally arrested and held at the Volusia County Jail before being transferred to an ICE detention center. Advocates allege that negligence during his detention led to his death, identifying him as the youngest victim of the system in the state.

“No matter where you come from, no matter what your background is, you deserve humanity,” Vanessa Alvarez, a community organizer with JIRA, said.

Alvarez and other activists are pointing to the “287(g)” agreements—which allow local law enforcement to function effectively as ICE agents—as a primary driver of these fatalities. They are urging Jacksonville residents to speak up and contact their representatives to demand an end to these partnerships.

“One actionable thing we could do is talk to our neighbors and tell them that these agreements are what’s leading people to dying,” Alvarez added.

In a statement addressing the recent fatalities, ICE maintained that the agency prioritizes the health and safety of those in its care.

“Any death that occurs in ICE custody is a significant cause for concern,” the agency stated. “ICE prioritizes the health, safety, and well-being of all aliens in its custody.” The agency further noted that every facility is required to maintain strict written protocols in accordance with federal policy whenever a death occurs.

However, advocates who gathered on Saturday said protocols are not enough. The vigil concluded with a call to action, asking supporters to write to local leaders to demand improved conditions and greater transparency.

As the names of the deceased were read aloud, the message from the Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance was clear: they will continue to fight until the number of deaths in detention reaches zero.

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