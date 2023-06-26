AAA: Record-breaking travel volume expected over July 4

Jacksonville, Fl — Floridians are expected to travel in record numbers for Independence Day, according to AAA.

The agency projects more than 2.8 million Floridians will take at least one trip of 50 miles or more, between Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4. That’s 87,000 more holiday travelers than the previous record high, set last year.

Nationally, an estimated 50.7 million Americans are forecast to travel for the holiday weekend. That’s nearly 2.1 million more travelers than last year’s holiday and almost 1.8 million more than the previous high, set back in 2019.

“Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Americans are still eager to travel. So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions.”

Florida’s average gas price is $3.35 per gallon, much lower than what drivers paid over July 4, 2022. Last year’s average was $4.54 per gallon.

A record-setting 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations this Independence Day weekend. That surpasses the previous July 4th weekend air travel record of 3.91 million travelers, which was set in 2019. An estimated 219,823 Floridians are forecast to fly this year. That’s nearly 23,000 more than the previous high, which was set last year.

AAA says the busiest day on the roads during the Independence Day holiday weekend is Friday, June 30. The worst travel times vary by day, but are generally in the afternoon and early evening. To avoid the heaviest congestion, plan to leave in the morning or after 6:00 pm.







