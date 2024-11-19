AAA: Thanksgiving travel to break records

An estimated 79.9 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year in the United States, according to AAA.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

That’s 1.7 million more people than last year.

More than 4.5 million Floridians are forecast to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday. AAA says that’s an all-time high.

According to a news release, the increase is driven by economic growth, declining inflation, and strong income gains.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.