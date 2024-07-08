Abortion procedures in Florida on pace to see 14 percent reduction compared to last year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Abortion procedures are declining in Florida according to new statistics reported by the Agency for Health Care Administration.

The new trend comes after Florida hit a 15-year high for abortions last year.

There were more than 84,000 abortion procedures performed in Florida in 2023.

With 36,221 abortion procedures as of July first, Florida is on track to see a 14 percent decline in abortions in 2024.

In Duval the drop is even more significant, with the county on pace to see 19 percent fewer procedures.

“A near total abortion ban creates complete chaos the medical field and for patients who are seeking care,” said State Representative Anna Eskamani PhD (D-Orlando).

Eskamani noted the decrease could ultimately be even larger, given the state’s more restrictive six-week ban didn’t kick in until May 1st.

“And that’s not just impacting Floridians. It’s also impacting those who came to Florida for support, as in the Southeast we were one of the only states that still had abortion available,” said Eskamani.

For Anthony Verdugo with the Florida Christian Family Coalition, the stats are a welcome sign.

“Any life saved is worth it and I think that we’re just gonna continue to see it. And what’s happening is that basically now Florida is no longer an abortion destination,” said Verdugo.

But Eskamani argued while Florida may be seeing fewer procedures within the state, abortions nationwide have remained relatively unchanged in recent years, as women are simply being forced to travel farther differences to have the procedure done.

“Women are having to travel hundreds of miles to access care or they’re attempting to self manage their abortion at home, so that goes under reported and of course has health risks involved in that decision as well,” said Eskamani.

Both Eskamani and Verdugo will be closely watching the results of the November election, as Florida voters will have an opportunity to decide whether to restore full abortion access or keep the state’s current ban when they weigh in on Amendment 4.

