Accused theft ring busted, suspected of stealing thousands from multiple Publix locations in Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are behind bars, accused of an organized theft ring at multiple Publix locations in Jacksonville.

Police said Jonathan Lane and Lataujah Hall worked together to steal thousands of dollars worth of items at the Publix on Yellow Bluff Road, San Jose, and Atlantic Boulevard starting in July.

Action News Jax isn’t naming the third suspect because of her age.

All suspects have been charged with grand theft.

