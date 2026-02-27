Action News Jax gets a behind-the-scenes look at new Concourse B at JIA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time, a few members of the public got a glimpse into the progress being made on Concourse B at Jacksonville International Airport.

“We are terribly excited to show everybody,” Mark VanLoh, CEO of Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said.

The concourse will add six gates to the airport.

Five of the gates will be used by American Airlines. The sixth gate will be available to use for whatever other departures and arrivals the airport needs to handle.

“This will give us more flights in the morning and at night, more destinations and more passengers,” VanLoh said. “We’re very excited about American’s plans for the future in Jacksonville.

VanLoh tells Action News Jax they stayed within their $340 million dollar budget for the Concourse B project.

He also says the addition of the new parking garage will help with the expected influx of passengers.

“Our new garage in excess of 2,000 spaces will open up late this fall just in time for the new concourse,” VanLoh said.

We also asked VanLoh about the status of repairing the hourly parking garage that caught on fire last May.

“They are starting to dismantle part of that and the engineers will give us a report and we hope to build it back up probably starting next year,” VanLoh said.

VanLoh says it’s too early to tell how many additional flights the new concourse would add. But he says he’s hopeful this could bring more direct flights and destination options for travelers.

The concourse is scheduled to open in December.

