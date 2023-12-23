Action News Jax interviewed famous actor before he headed back to LAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Reporter Logan MacDonald recognized Danny Trejo at the Jacksonville International Airport and asked him a few questions before heading towards his flight.

As reporter MacDonald was covering holiday travel at JIA he recognized a face that many people will be happy to see.

MacDonald asked Trejo for an interview and he told us he was here filming a program. He could not tell us what the program was about but we do know a part of the movie is filmed in Jacksonville.

Trejo told Macdonald that he likes Jacksonville and told him some of his favorite parts.

At the end of the interview, MacDonald looked shocked at how he ran into a famous person at JIA.

Many people know Trejo from the movies Spy Kids, Desperado, Heat, and From Dusk Till Dawn.

