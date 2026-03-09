Action News Jax meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh to emcee Winston Family YMCA Giving Tree Gala

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s almost time for the Winston Family YMCA Giving Tree Gala.

The annual event, emceed by Action News Jax meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh, is scheduled for April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Jessie Ball DuPont Center, located at 40 East Adams Street.

The Winston Y’s Giving Tree Gala is a night to remember the contributions of W.W. “Bill” Gay, and to celebrate YMCA supporters.

Proceeds provide scholarships for local families and children.

Click here to get tickets.

