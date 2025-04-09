Action News Jax Tenikka Hughes to judge Farah & Farah school scholarship

FLORIDA — There’s still time to apply for Farah & Farah’s “Empowering Greatness” scholarship that Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes is going to help judge.

The opportunity helps five Florida high school seniors cover two full years of tuition at a Florida university, college, or trade school. That’s worth an estimated $50,000.

Organizers said the goal is to help make the dream of college a reality for disadvantaged youth.

A scholarship committee will use a rubric to rank all completed applications. The top 10 percent of applicants will advance to a judges’ panel for review and final selections.

Students can submit their applications through the Big Brothers Big Sisters Association of Florida online application portal.

The deadline is Feb. 18.

For more information, visit click here.

