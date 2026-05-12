Action News Jax’s Phil Amato shares his experience with sudden sensorineural hearing loss

I’ve spent decades telling other people’s stories on television. This time, the story became my own.

On January 29, 2026, I was driving home listening to the radio when something suddenly changed. By the time I pulled into my driveway, I realized I had lost much of the hearing in my right ear.

Sounds became muffled. Voices didn’t sound normal. I remember trying to figure out what was happening in real time.

At first, I thought maybe it was earwax or congestion — something minor that would go away on its own.

It didn’t.

What I eventually learned was that I had sudden sensorineural hearing loss, also known as SSHL. It can happen instantly or over a matter of hours and can permanently damage hearing if it’s not treated quickly.

Before this happened to me, I had never even heard of it.

Doctors say they still do not fully understand what causes SSHL. In many cases, there is no definitive answer. Some specialists believe it may be linked to viral infections, inflammation, circulation problems, immune system disorders or extreme stress. In my case, doctors could not say for certain what triggered it.

As a reporter for Action News Jax, I decided to document the journey while I was going through it — not only because it was frightening and personal, but because doctors say many people lose precious time by assuming the problem is temporary.

I quickly found out I wasn’t alone.

Amanda Swanhart, a school teacher from Port Orange, Florida, told me she woke up one morning and could barely hear from one ear after an especially stressful day before. Like many people, she initially thought the problem would pass.

“I was scared,” Amanda told me.

Despite treatment, Amanda’s hearing never returned. She eventually received a cochlear implant, which now allows her to hear again.

I also spoke with Austin Maida, another patient who experienced the same sudden silence.

“Just couldn’t hear anything,” Austin said.

His story sounded painfully familiar.

As my own hearing worsened, I went through hearing tests that showed severe hearing loss in my right ear along with almost no word clarity. For someone who works in television and communication, the diagnosis was terrifying.

I began aggressive treatment immediately.

I underwent rounds of oral steroids, multiple steroid injections directly through my eardrum, hyperbaric oxygen therapy inside a pressurized chamber and even acupuncture treatments in hopes of restoring my hearing.

Doctors say steroid treatments are designed to reduce inflammation and swelling in the inner ear and are considered the frontline treatment for SSHL. The steroid injections deliver medication directly into the ear in hopes of improving recovery.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, or HBOT, is also increasingly being used alongside steroids. During the treatment, patients breathe pure oxygen inside a pressurized chamber. Specialists say the increased oxygen levels may help deliver more oxygen-rich blood to the damaged inner ear structures, potentially helping sensitive hearing cells recover.

I documented every part of it — from lying inside the oxygen chamber to sitting in a doctor’s office receiving injections in my ear.

Dr. Mallory Raymond, an Otologist/Neurotologist at Mayo Clinic, treated me and warned that timing matters.

“Your story is unique,” she told me. “That won’t be the case for everyone.”

I also consulted with Dr. Douglas Green, an Otolaryngologist and Neurotologist at Jacksonville Hearing and Balance Institute, who helped guide me through my options and treatment decisions during the process.

The message both doctors emphasized was simple: don’t wait.

They say if someone suddenly loses hearing in one ear, notices severe muffled hearing, ringing in the ear or dizziness, they should contact an ear, nose and throat specialist immediately — ideally within the first 24 to 72 hours. Doctors say early treatment with steroids gives patients the best chance of recovery.

Experts also warn people not to assume it’s allergies, sinus pressure or earwax, especially if the hearing loss comes on suddenly. If symptoms do not quickly improve, patients should push for a hearing test and seek a second opinion if necessary.

That advice is something I wish more people knew.

Fortunately, my hearing improved significantly after weeks of treatment. But reporting this story showed me how different the outcomes can be.

Some people recover fully. Some recover partially. Others never regain their natural hearing at all.

What struck me most while working on this story was the resilience of the people I interviewed. Even though Amanda and Austin lost much of their hearing permanently, both expressed gratitude for technology like cochlear implants that allowed them to reconnect with the world around them.

This experience changed me personally and professionally.

It also left me with one important message for others: if your hearing suddenly changes, don’t ignore it. Don’t assume it’s earwax. Don’t wait a week hoping it clears up.

Be your own advocate.

Because when silence strikes suddenly, every hour matters.

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