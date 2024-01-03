Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes returning to CBS47 & FOX30 after recovering from ankle surgery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here at Action News Jax, we have some great news to share about a beloved member of our team.

Anchor Tenikka Hughes will return to CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hughes announced her return to work in a post on Instagram talking about her recovery from ankle surgery:

“I’ve been away from work for several weeks recovering from ankle surgery due to an injury. The healing process takes time, including being able to walk again. Getting all the way back to 100 percent will take more time, but I have made lots of progress and I’m feeling much better. Thanks for all the kind notes, messages, calls, prayers and for being so thoughtful while I was away. SEE YOU SOON! 💜”

