Action Sports Jax 24/7 is now the official streaming partner for the Jacksonville Armada FC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Armada FC proudly announces a pioneering partnership with Cox Media Group, marking a historic milestone for sports streaming in Jacksonville. This unique collaboration will see Cox Media Group become the official streaming partner for home games of both the men’s NPSL team and the inaugural season of the women’s WPSL team.

The partnership introduces the all-new Action Sports Jax 24/7 platform, offering round-the-clock coverage across various digital platforms. Fans can now immerse themselves in the excitement of Jacksonville Armada FC games anywhere on the Action News Jax app or at ActionNewsJax.com and bring the game to the big screen using the Action News Jax NOW app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, and Google TV.

Leading the broadcast team will be Action Sports Jax anchor Stuart Webber, who will provide play-by-play commentary. Joining him in the booth will be former Jacksonville Armada striker Jemal Johnson, offering insightful color commentary drawn from his extensive experience on the pitch. In addition to live game coverage, fans can look forward to comprehensive pre-game and post-game shows, providing in-depth analysis and exclusive insights into the team’s performance.

Cox Media Group’s partnership with Jacksonville Armada FC extends beyond sports streaming, as they have joined forces with Alive Credit Union to enhance the overall streaming experience for fans.

“We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking partnership with Cox Media Group,” said Nathan Walter, President of Jacksonville Armada FC. “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering top-quality soccer entertainment to our loyal fanbase. With Cox Media Group’s expertise and innovative streaming platform, we are confident that fans will enjoy an unparalleled viewing experience throughout the season.”

“Players are coming from all parts of the world, now their families and peers are able to watch,” said Tommy Krizanovic, Head Coach of the Jacksonville Armada FC U23 Men’s team. ”Really on a global level for us to be able to be more visible and really show what the Armada brand is all about is a massive opportunity and we’re very thankful for that.”

“The partners that we have and the people that are supporting this project, we work hand in hand,” added David Gough, Head Coach of the Jacksonville Armada FC U23 Women’s team. “We both have these high professional standards of delivering quality, you bring us both together and that keeps our players connected with people in the wider network. Win win.”

Both the men’s and women’s games will be played at Southern Oak Stadium on the campus of Jacksonville University. The men play their first home game on Saturday, May 11, at 7 p.m. The women will play their inaugural home WPSL match on Saturday, May 25, at 5 p.m. against Dade County FC. Stay tuned for an electrifying season of soccer action as Jacksonville Armada FC and Cox Media Group redefine sports streaming in Jacksonville.

About Jacksonville Armada FC:

Jacksonville Armada FC is a professional soccer team based in Jacksonville, known for its excellence on the field and commitment to community engagement off the field. As a key player in the region, the Armada takes pride in contributing to the cultural and athletic richness of Jacksonville.

About Cox Media Group:

CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional team members. CMG provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company’s businesses encompass 14 high-quality, market-leading television brands in 9 markets; 50 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 10 markets; a Washington, DC news bureau; and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG’s TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

Cox Media Group wants to say Thank you to Alive Credit Union as a Media Sponsor they have allowed this partnership with Jacksonville Armada FC to happen. They have supported the Action Sports Jax platform and wanted to help Jacksonville Armada Soccer to be forefront in Jacksonville.

Alive Credit Union® is a not-for-profit financial institution founded in 1954 to serve healthcare, marketplace, city, law enforcement as well as our local communities and continues to make a difference in the lives of their members with the commitment of inspiring financial wellness. Alive offers full-service financial banking solutions with thirteen branch locations to serve its members.

