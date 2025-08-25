MISSING CHILD ALERT⚠️ | Active search in Middleburg for missing teen

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Clay County deputies were actively searching Monday morning for Naomi Joy Cernik, a 15-year-old girl last seen in the Aspen Forest Subdivision in Middleburg.

Naomi, who has special needs, is 5′3″ with blonde hair, may be riding a black and red electric scooter, Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media. She was last spotted near Grand Teton Drive, and authorities are urging anyone who sees her to call 9-1-1 immediately.

The search is concentrated in the area of Henley Road and County Road 220, the sheriff’s office said.

