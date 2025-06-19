Adults intervening in fight between children ends with woman shot, woman arrested, JSO said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot on Jacksonville’s Eastside. The shooting occurred at about 8:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Franklin Street.

Officers were called to the area for a report of gunfire and arrived to find the woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The shooting stemmed from a fight between juveniles, which led to an argument between adults, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

The victim, who police said is in her 30s, was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the shooter was taken into custody.

Their names were not released.

