Adventure landing is hosting a military appreciation weekend for the 4th of July

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Veterans and active members of the military can receive free admission to Adventure Landing for the 4th of July weekend.

In addition to the Military Appreciation Specials, the park will also be offering a 3-Hour Unlimited Attraction Wristband for only $34.99 from June 30th– July 4th.

Each pass includes unlimited Mini Golf, Go-Karts, and Laser Tag. On July 4th, the park is also offering an online-only sale where guests can buy $25 worth of arcade tokens and get $25 worth of tickets for free.

For more information, you can visit www.adventurelanding.com.

