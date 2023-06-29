‘In a situation like that you have to react,’ JSO recognizes two officers during award ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office June 2023 Meritorious Award Ceremony honored JSO employees who Sheriff T.K. Waters says have all worked to make Jax a safer place to live.

JSO recognized one specific officer and called him a guardian angel.

That officer is Sergeant Steven Rudlaff and JSO has recognized him as its employee of the month.

“You don’t have time to think, in a situation like that you have to react,” said Sgt. Rudlaff.

Today, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Police Sergeant Steven Rudlaff was awarded as the agency’s Police Supervisor of the Month. He’s been with JSO for 25 years.

“We’re brought in to serve and protect and that drive just kicks in,” said Sgt. Rudlaff.

In February of this year, JSO Officer Jennifer Johnson was attacked outside a Walmart Supercenter on Phillips Highway. JSO says 40-year-old Joseph Merrill was responsible for the attack.

Johnson was beaten and suffered multiple broken bones in her face after approaching Merrill because he was suspected of shoplifting, according to JSO. Sergeant Rudlaff saw what was happening, stepped in, and saved Johnson from further harm.

Since her recovery, Officer Johnson has gotten a tattoo on her left arm to remind herself that she is a survivor. Below you will see Johnson has Jesus tattooed on her. She says that’s because Jesus never left her side during that scary night. There is even a small blue line on the tattoo representing all of her brothers and sisters in blue that support her.

Officer gets purple heart

“I’m doing good, I’m doing much better. The recovery has been quite the process and I have good days and bad days,” said Johnson.

Sergeant Rudlaff wasn’t the only one who received an award. Officer Johnson was surprised when JSO snuck her family in as a surprise. JSO Sheriff T.K. Waters awarded her with one of the most recognized and respected medals an officer can achieve. A purple heart.

“I’m very humbled, very honored, very thankful, very grateful, as someone mentioned I’m glad to be here,” said Johnson.

It’s unclear when Officer Johnson will return to work, but she says she’s on a positive road to recovery.

As far as her attacker, Joseph Merrill is concerned, he still faces several charges from that night, they include the following:

Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer

Carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon

Resisting an officer with violence

Depriving an officer of means of protection or communication

Felony petit theft

Petit theft

Resisting an opposing retail merchant

