Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortgage for fallen Saint Johns County deputy

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is paying off the mortgage of a St. Johns deputy, Coby Seckinger, that suffered a job-related heart attack.

Deputy Seckinger died on December 14, 2020.

According to the Tunnel of Towers Foundation, Deputy Seckinger grew up in a military family, his father was a USMC Pilot instructor, and the family moved throughout the country before settling in Jacksonville, Florida.

Deputy Seckinger started his law enforcement career in 2004 to serve and protect the people in his community.

During his 16 years of service, he received multiple Life Saving Awards, the Meritorious Service Award, Sheriff’s Commendation, and Rookie of the Year.

He left behind his wife, Lauren, and his daughter Mallory.

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, pass away from 9/11 and job-related illnesses, and leave behind young children.

Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgage on the Saint Johns home the family bought just two years before they lost their loved one.

