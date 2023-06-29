JSO: Shooting investigation underway in Moncrief neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on West 45th Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO Sgt. C.L. Stephens is scheduled to give an update on the shooting at 8:05 a.m.

Action News Jax’s Princess Jhané Stepherson is headed to the scene and is working to learn more.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: St. Johns County Administrator’s future in question after workplace culture concerns

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.