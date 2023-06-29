Orange Park PD conducting active shooter training at Grove Park Elementary School

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Police Department is conducting active shooter training Thursday at Grove Park Elementary School.

The training is taking place for most of the day and is training officers to respond to active assailants while alone.

There are signs up indicating there is training in progress so as to not alarm parents whose children may be participating in Boys and Girls Club activities in a different part of the school.

Orange Park PD said that it apologizes for the inconvenience and doesn’t wish to cause alarm.

