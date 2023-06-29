Jacksonville Beach ranked as 7th deadliest beach in the United States

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A new study shows Jacksonville Beach ranks among the country’s deadliest beaches.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Jacksonville Beach ranks number 7 on the list by Travel Lens. The study takes into account surf-zone deaths, shark attacks and hurricanes.

However, surf danger was a relatively low risk for Jacksonville Beach compared to others on the list, having just three surfing deaths since 2010. Hurricanes were the primary driving factor for Jacksonville Beach coming in number 7, with 120 deaths since 2010, which is tied for first on the list.

Read: JSO: Shooting investigation underway in Moncrief neighborhood

In addition, six other Florida beaches made it to the top 10, which paints a picture of some quite dangerous beaches in the Sunshine State.

Action News Jax told you just over a month ago how over 50 swimmers in distress had to be pulled from the surf over Memorial Day Weekend in Jacksonville Beach.

Then, earlier this month, 19-year-old Curtis Newkirk was pulled from the water dead after a days-long search.

Read: Body identified that was pulled to shore at Jacksonville Beach by paddleboarder

Meanwhile, Panama City Beach came in number 4 on the list, with a warning for beach goers.

“The safest place to be when you come to the beach is near a lifeguard, and I will always pump that out,” said Daryl Paul with Panama City Beach Fire Rescue. “Swim near a lifeguard.”

It’s important to remember that if you get caught in a rip current, don’t fight it and stay calm. Call and wave for help. Swim parallel to the shore until you feel the current start to weaken. Then try to swim back to shore.

People interested in reading the Travel Lens study can find it on the organization’s website.

Read: After reported issue, new badge-based alert system to be used in Duval County Public Schools

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.