Advocates scramble after state slashes AIDS Drug Assistance Program funding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida has one of the highest rates of new HIV diagnoses in the nation. Now, an estimated 16,000 Floridians have lost access to HIV and AIDS medications after an emergency rule from the Florida Department of Health reduced funding for the AIDS Drug Assistance Program.

The program, known as ADAP, helps low-income Floridians pay for life-saving HIV medications.

Patients can still get medication through non-profit pharmacies or retail pharmacies such as Walgreens if they have health insurance. But for many who are uninsured or living on lower incomes, advocates say the change is a matter of survival.

“I feel helpless,” said Justin Bell, Vice President of Reza Health and CEO and founder of Friends of the Quilt.

Bell has lived with HIV since his diagnosis in 2007. He said the transmission occurred in 2001 during a medical procedure.

“ADAP was one of the five things that saved my life and allowed me to thrive,” Bell said.

Under the new rule, the state cut subsidies and changed eligibility requirements. Bell said the previous income cap was about $62,000. Now, he said, patients must make about $22,000 or less to qualify.

The emergency rules also limit coverage of Biktarvy, a once-daily pill thousands of Floridians in ADAP depend on.

Bell said his own research shows Biktarvy can cost around $7,500 out of pocket.

For many HIV patients, advocates say the issue is not just financial — it is about whether they can afford to keep living.

Action News Jax reached out to the Florida Department of Health to ask why the income eligibility levels changed but did not receive a response before our newscast.

An AIDS Walk is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at A. Philip Randolph Park. Organizers say the event will include information for community members affected by the policy change.

