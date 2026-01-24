After 36 years, Clay County hopes DNA testing will solve cold case

CLAy COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been 36 years since Teryl Lynn Steele Orcutt disappeared in Clay County, but her story hasn’t faded.

On January 21, 1990, her red Ford Thunderbird was found running but empty along County Road 218 in Middleburg.

A week later, searchers found her body just miles away. Teryl was only 26.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the case is still open.

Detective Sean Holmes took over in 2024 and has worked with his team to follow new leads.

They’ve traveled out of state and teamed up with experts, including a specialized DNA lab in Virginia.

Investigators are hoping the latest forensic technology will finally bring answers.

Detectives urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward.

Tips can be given directly to the sheriff’s office, through the SaferWatch app, or anonymously to First Coast Crime Stoppers.

