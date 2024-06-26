After 5 years of service Glynn County K9 calls it a career

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — It’s time to live his best life yet.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

After serving five years with the Glynn County Police Department, K9 Officer Rossi is ready for the retired life.

Rossi is a German Shepherd trained in obedience, apprehension, evidence search, building search, narcotics, paraphilia, and firearms detection. With his handler, Officer Kevin Monks, Rossi has been involved in many narcotics and firearms recoveries.

Glynn County PD thanked Rossi for his service and congratulated this “beautiful Shepherd” on his retirement.

Rossi will get to spend his well-deserved time away from work with Officer Monks and his family.

K9 Rossi and Officer Monks K9 Rossi has been serving with the Glynn County Police Department since 2019. (Glynn County Police Department)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.