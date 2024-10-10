After Milton: St. Johns County announces updates to services

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — With the passing of Hurricane Milton, St. Johns County has begun announcing updates to official services.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Regarding government offices , the majority throughout SJC will remain closed through Friday, October 11. Some exceptions including all City of St. Augustine offices and the St. Johns County Tax Collector’s Office.

Regarding residential waste collection services , normal waste pickup will resume Friday, Oct. 11.

Regarding the public library system , libraries will resume normal operations on Friday, Oct. 11 to limited services.

Regarding parks and beach services , many will reopen Friday, Oct. 11 after safety assessments are completed. Community centers will reopen on Monday, Oct. 14.

Regarding schools , all St. Johns Council School District schools will remain closed through Friday, Oct. 11. Schools will resume normal operations on Monday, Oct. 14.

St. Johns County also confirmed that senior centers and facilities will remain closed through Friday, Oct. 11.

For more information, click HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.