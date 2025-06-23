Air Force Colonel supports Iran strikes, warns of possible retaliation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel said he supports President Donald Trump’s recent military strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, but warns the situation could escalate if Iran refuses to engage in peace talks.

Retired Lt. Col. Bill Dudley told Action News Jax he doesn’t believe the conflict will lead to a full-scale war, but said Iran’s response will be key to what happens next.

“It will be bad for them if they do not opt to negotiate because it’s just gonna be more of what they experienced yesterday,” Dudley said.

On Saturday, President Trump offered to negotiate with Iran after the U.S. struck three nuclear facilities. Dudley believes the president is the right person to bring Iran back to the table.

“If anyone can get them back to the bargaining table, I think that probably Donald Trump is the man to do that,” Dudley said.

While he’s hopeful for a diplomatic solution, Dudley warns that the U.S. could launch more attacks if Iran targets American assets.

“I do not see us being in a protracted war in the Middle East,” he said. “I do see the possibility of some limited involvement by our Navy and Air Force. It all depends on what Iran does.”

Dudley said he hopes for peace, but based on Iran’s past actions, he’s not optimistic they’ll choose it.

