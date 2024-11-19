Air quality being monitored as tire fire continues to burn in North Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Smoke continues to billow as firefighters work to extinguish a tire fire that erupted late Monday night at a recycling facility in North Jacksonville.

Flames lit up the night sky after tire piles caught fire at Atlantic Can recycling center on Jacksonville’s Northside, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

“We haven’t even been able to get up into the pile yet. You know, it’s still hot and burning and obviously the smoke is toxic and we’re trying to keep our folks out of it as best we can even in the gear that they wear,” said JFRD Chief Keith Powers at a noon press briefing Tuesday.

Powers reported as of midday, 30 units were on the scene attempting to extinguish the flames.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was actively monitoring water runoff from the pile to prevent any environmental impacts.

Air quality monitoring crews were also out to ensure the fumes don’t become a public health hazard.

It’s an acute concern given there is a nearby elementary school.

“We kind of follow where the plume goes and if we have any concerns whatsoever we would start moving people or ask them to shelter in place,” said Powers.

Councilman Mike Gay (R-District 2) was on the scene in the early morning hours, monitoring JFRD’s response.

“They’re working doing the best they could with this scenario at hand,” said Gay.

Gay told Action News Jax since the fire could take multiple days to extinguish, it will be important for officials to continue monitoring air quality and alert the public if it becomes necessary to evacuate certain areas or issue a shelter-in-place order.

“We just keep hoping and praying that the smoke keeps rising like it does and not really impacting the community,” said Gay.

Fire officials are expected to provide another update at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

