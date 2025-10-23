ALERT ⚠️ | Driver checkpoint announced for Friday in Clay County: What you need to know

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a driver’s license checkpoint in the Green Cove Springs area on Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The sheriff’s office made the announcement on social media Wednesday, but did not give an exact location.

“When approaching the checkpoint, have your valid driver’s license, current registration, and valid insurance card ready for review to ensure minimal delays,” the post states.

In addition to checking licenses, deputies will use the opportunity to educate drivers on various traffic laws, including the use of safety belts and proper vehicle equipment, the post states.

