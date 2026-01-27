Alert: NAS Mayport training to include simulated gunfire, increased police activity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NAS Mayport will be conducting training Tuesday and those on or around the base will likely hear simulated gunfire and see increased police activity.

The base posted on social media Tuesday that the training days started Monday and will continue through Feb. 6.

“This is a regularly scheduled exercise and NOT in response to any specific threat,” the post states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.