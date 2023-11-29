Alleged conman from Washington State on the run since 2019 captured in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — He purportedly ran elaborate scams, defrauding insurance companies out of more than $6 million. On Tuesday, United States Marshals captured the alleged fraudster at a Jacksonville marina.

William Mize, 62, Spokane, was wanted for a laundry list of charges including mail fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. His crimes were committed in multiple states.

On Dec. 18, 2018, a federal Grand Jury in the Eastern District of Washington indicted Mize and others on those charges.

Court records indicate that Mize is alleged to have caused fake car accidents, falls, and other accidents. To date, insurers have paid more than $6 million on allegedly fraudulent claims relating to the scam.

“Today at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the United States Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Mize at the Sadler Point Marina, Jacksonville, FL. where it is believed Mize was living in or near the Marina.,” the Marshals Service said in a statement.

He is believed to have used multiple aliases and traveled to cities in Washington State, California, Florida, Nevada, Louisiana, as well as Mexico to evade capture.

The Marshals Service said, “The search for Mize was far-reaching as investigative leads were tracked down across the United States.”

