Alligator kills woman canoeing in Polk Co. following week of statewide wildlife attacks, encounters

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after a reported alligator incident Tuesday near the mouth of Tiger Creek into Lake Kissimmee in Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call just after 4 p.m. to assist the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission regarding the attack.

FWC said a preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was canoeing when she encountered and alligator and went into the water.

“The woman was later recovered from the water and is declared deceased,” an FWC news release states. “A contracted nuisance alligator trapper has been dispatched to the area.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has scheduled a press briefing about the attack for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Tampa.

Man, dog killed in suspected black bear attack in Southwest Florida

The deadly Polk County alligator attack comes a day after FWC said an 89-year-old man and his dog were killed in a black bear attack near Jerome in Collier County east of Naples south of the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area.

The deceased man has been identified as Robert Markel, according to WINK News. Markel’s daughter alerted authorities on Monday morning after their dog indicated that Markel was missing. Both Markel and his dog were later found dead.

Bear spotted in St. Augustine ‘has moved out of the area,’ police say

FWC and St. Augustine spent much of the day Tuesday tracking a black bear in the downtown area.

People living near the Downtown and Lincolnville areas where the bear was spotted were on edge after hearing the news of a bear attack in southwest Florida.

FWC has packed up their donut-filled trap for the day after having no luck in finding a young bear that took an early morning stroll through St. Augustine.

“It’s a possibility the bear has moved on upstream in the waterway or through the marsh,” SAPD Public Information Officer Dee Brown said. ”At this time, according to FWC, there is no active threat to the community.”

Atlantic Beach coyote attacks

Last week Atlantic Beach was on alert after a coyote attacked several people over a couple of days.

The most recent attack occurred late April 30 by a man who was walking his dog.

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Victor Gualillo said that man was bitten. “He picked the coyote up by the scruff of its neck and when he dropped it, the coyote bit him on the foot or leg,” the chief said.

He was the fifth person attacked by the coyote that was determined to be rabid. It was shot and killed by an Atlantic Beach police officer.

Multiple people are being treated for rabies and their is a rabies alert in the area.

