Another Atlantic Beach coyote attack reported, man bitten, officer shot at it

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Another coyote attack has been reported in Atlantic Beach. Police Chief Victor Gualillo told Action News Jax the most recent attack occurred late Wednesday by a man who was walking his dog.

Gualillo said that man was bitten. “He picked the coyote up by the scruff of its neck and when he dropped it, the coyote bit him on the foot or leg,” the chief said.

Not long after that attack, Gualillo said one of his officers spotted the coyote, “and shot at it after it came toward him,” he said.

Officers looked for the animal in a wooded area and could not verify if the animal was hit, the chief said.

Wednesday night’s encounter is the fifth person reportedly attacked by the coyote in the city in two days.

“We believe it’s one coyote,” Gualillo said. “The ones we’ve seen out there from reports from the citizens, we believe it is one coyote. We don’t believe it is rabid. Nothing about the behavior of the coyote suggests anything unusual.”

Atlantic Beach Mayor Curtis Ford is urging residents to keep their animals inside.

Previous attacks include a person who was bitten by the animal Tuesday and another incident where a person was bitten Wednesday morning. Another attack was reported Wednesday, but that person was not bitten because their dog fended off the animal, an Atlantic Beach social media post states.

What Residents Should Do:

• Immediately report all coyote sightings and incidents to 911. Provide as much detail as possible about the location, time, and what you observed. This is especially important given the recent attacks.

• Be extra vigilant and pay close attention to your surroundings, particularly during dawn and dusk.

• Keep pets inside.

• Secure all potential food sources: o Don’t leave pet food or water outside. o Make sure garbage cans are tightly sealed. o Pick up any fallen fruit from trees in your yard. o Never feed wildlife.

• Haze any coyotes you encounter to make them feel unwelcome: o Make loud noises like shouting, clapping, or banging pots. o Try to look bigger by waving your arms above your head. o Throw small objects in the coyote’s direction. o Use noisemakers such as whistles or air horns.

• Closely supervise children.

• Check your property for potential coyote hiding spots, such as under porches or sheds, and consider trimming low-lying vegetation.

What Residents Should NOT Do:

• Do not approach or feed coyotes. This can make them lose their fear of people and become bolder.

• Do not run from a coyote. Running might trigger its chase instinct. Instead, stand your ground and try to haze it.

• Do not leave small children or pets unattended outdoors.

• Do not assume coyotes are harmless. Even if they seem curious or playful, they are still wild animals and can be unpredictable.

• Do not try to capture or handle a coyote yourself. Leave this to trained animal control professionals.

