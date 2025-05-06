Man, dog killed in suspected black bear attack in Southwest Florida

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife officers are looking for a black bear they believe killed a man and his dog in a nature preserve.

FWC officials said Monday the attack occurred near Jerome in Collier County east of Naples south of the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area.

FWC has not released the man’s name and have not said precisely when the attack happened. Officials were using drones and searching for the bear that they believe is still in the area.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant and avoid the area,” FWC said in a statement. “Do not approach or attempt to track wildlife.”

