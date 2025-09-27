Amazon adds Winn-Dixie to grocery delivery in Jacksonville and Orlando

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Amazon and Winn-Dixie are joining forces to make grocery shopping easier for folks in Jacksonville and Orlando.

As of September 25, customers in both metro areas can order Winn-Dixie groceries directly from Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

It’s the first time Amazon has teamed up with a grocery partner in Florida, and it’s all about giving shoppers more options.

Winn-Dixie’s Adam Kirk called the move a big step in getting their affordable groceries to more homes, with help from Amazon’s speedy delivery.

Delivery is available in towns like Atlantic Beach, Kissimmee, Ponte Vedra, Windermere, and Winter Park.

For a limited time, orders over $25 qualify for free delivery, even if you’re not a Prime member.

Winn-Dixie Rewards members can also earn points on Amazon orders and use them in-store.

This partnership builds on another recent convenience: Amazon Return Kiosks now live in 20 Winn-Dixie stores around Jacksonville.

Customers can drop off eligible returns during their grocery run, no box or label needed.

