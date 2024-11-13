Amelia Island tradition nominated for best New Year’s Eve drop award

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — The annual Shrimp Drop on Amelia Island is named for USA Today’s 10best awards for Best New Year’s Eve drop.

The award, which stems from the national celebration of a large object descending at the stroke of midnight on December 31, features over 20 different celebrations from across the country.

The Shrimp Drop features a large, neon shrimp statuette. Other “drops” nominated nationwide include The Mushroom Drop in Pennsylvania and The Pinecone Drop in Arizona.

Voting is open until December 9, click HERE to learn more.

