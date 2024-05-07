Amelia Island voted ‘Best Island in the U.S.’ in 2024 Leisure Lifestyle Awards

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Known for its natural Appalachian quartz beaches and rolling sand dunes, Amelia Island was voted “Best Island in the U.S.”

The internationally acclaimed Global Traveler magazine announced the results of its 2024 Leisure Lifestyle Awards, with readers choosing the island top of its category.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Amelia Island is no stranger to the magazine’s “Best Island” list. This year, it finished ahead of St. Simons and Little St. Simons, Georgia, Hilton Head, South Carolina, Marco Island, Florida, and Maui, Hawaii.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“It is always an honor to be recognized by discerning travelers like the readers of Global Traveler magazine, who truly understand and appreciate what a rare gem Amelia Island is as an island destination,” Gil Langley, President of the Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau (Amelia Island CVB) said. “We’re excited to welcome visitors this summer to discover for themselves why Amelia is indeed the best island in the U.S.”

The survey was conducted over eight months and involved nearly 850,000 readers in print and online formats.

Amelia Island stretches 13 miles long and is around two miles wide at its widest point. The island’s rich history, natural beauty, and countless outdoor activities make it a gem of Northeast Florida.

To learn more about award-winning Amelia Island, click here.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 Looking to move? Amelia Island was voted “Best Island in the U.S.” in Global Traveler Magazine's 2024 Leisure Lifestyle Awards. (Deremer Studios LLC - Amelia Island/Photography by Deremer Studios, )

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.