Amie Hagar named Clay County’s 2023 Volunteer of the Year

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday witnessed a touching moment as Amie Hagar was announced as the recipient of the county’s first-ever Volunteer of the Year award.

Hagar’s unwavering dedication to the welfare of animals at the Clay County Animal Services shelter has earned her widespread acclaim. Over the past five years, she has played a pivotal role in finding foster and permanent adoption homes for numerous animals.

Her tireless efforts include caring for shelter dogs, both at the facility and in her own home, as well as organizing donation drives and providing transportation for shelter pets.

Her commitment to fostering the live release of shelter dogs is exemplary, and her selflessness knows no bounds. Hagar’s relentless dedication has made a profound impact on the community, making her a deserving recipient of this esteemed accolade.

Residents of Clay County nominated several outstanding individuals for the Volunteer of the Year award, with a panel of county staff and leadership ultimately selecting Hagar based on criteria such as hours volunteered and impact on the community.

The Clay County community owes much of its success to the contributions of dedicated volunteers like Amie Hagar. From January to March 2024 alone, the county has witnessed an average of 150 to 200 volunteers donating over 1,000 hours of their time each month.

Clay County extends its heartfelt gratitude to Amie Hagar and all county volunteers for their unwavering commitment to enhancing the community. To discover volunteer opportunities in Clay County, please visit: their website HERE.

