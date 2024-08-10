Anastasia Island HGTV Dream Home on the market

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — You can buy the 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island. It’s currently on Zillow for $1,999,950.

Marie Fratta, a teacher from Hawthorne, New York, was announced as the winner of the contest in May.

According to the Zillow listing, the mortgage is about $12,156 a month.

The 3-bedroom 4-bathroom house features amenities like a heated saltwater pool, upstairs family game area, and a full-service outdoor kitchen.

Action News Jax first told you about the home in November just before the contest went live in December.

We also told you in February that the home was still awaiting final approval from city leaders.

It was still an issue in March, when the city brought up concerns about the home’s pool and pool deck. In April, the home was finally approved.

