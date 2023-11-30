HGTV 2024 Dream Home up for grabs in Anastasia Island

ANASTASIA ISLAND, Fla. — Tucked among the trees, sitting right on the water, the 2024 HGTV home is up for grabs.

“Being back here is like full circle,” Brian Patrick Flynn said.

Flynn is a designer for HGTV Dream Homes. The decorator has assisted with 10 dream homes for HGTV, and he grew up in Florida.

“This is incredible for me, because as a kid growing up in South Florida, St. Augustine and Anastasia Island were where we had our field trips,” Flynn said.

Flynn explained these homes are built entirely just to give away. He said the kitchen is his favorite part of the house.

“I don’t even cook, so that should say a lot,” Flynn said.

He said the build from start to finish was an exciting project to work on, but the best part of these giveaways are the smiles and excitement from the families who win.

“That moment is gonna be part of their life forever,” Flynn said.

On Dec. 22, you can start entering for a chance to win the home on Pelican Reef Drive, a brand-new car, and a check by clicking here. You can enter up to twice a day.

