Angie’s Subs now open for business at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local favorite in Jacksonville Beach is now open at the Jacksonville International Airport.

The construction wall surrounding Angie’s Subs came down last week, marking the grand opening of the beloved JAX Beach eatery.

This is a casual eatery where you order at the counter, serving Peruvian-inspired submarine sandwiches

.>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Travelers can now indulge in Angie’s signature sandwiches, including favorites like the Peruvian, Jack Del Rio, or Shane, paired perfectly with their renowned sweet tea, all conveniently located near gate A3.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.