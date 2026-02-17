Animal Care and Protective Services to host blood drive fundraiser with LifeSouth on Feb. 19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Animal Care and Protective Services will host a blood drive on Feb. 19 at its facility on 2020 Forest St. The Lifesouth BloodMobile will be stationed in the parking lot from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to collect donations.

The event is a partnership between the animal shelter and Lifesouth, a nonprofit blood bank. The drive aims to support the local blood supply while providing a financial benefit to the shelter through a specific donor-based grant.

Lifesouth is a nonprofit blood bank that operates the BloodMobile to collect donations. The organization aims to provide a safe blood supply for the community.

The blood drive also serves as a fundraising opportunity for the animal shelter. Animal Care and Protective Services will receive a grant if at least 15 donors sign up for the event.

Participants who donate blood will have the opportunity to visit with the shelter’s animals. The facility is offering interactions with dogs and cats, including snoot boops and tail wags, for those who stop by during the drive.

Registration for the event is currently open online. Community members can sign up for 15-minute time slots to manage the flow of donors throughout the six-hour window.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]