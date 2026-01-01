Annual New Year’s Day polar plunge draws over 1,000

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — More than 1,000 people braved the cold Thursday morning and ran into the ocean at Jax Beach as part of the annual New Year’s Day Polar Plunge.

“Do something painful, get the pain out of the way so you can enjoy the rest of the year,” said Meghan Vickers.

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team says at the time of the plunge this morning, the ocean was 64°F, which was actually warmer than the 45°F air temperature. This shocked 15 year Polar Plunge veteran Joseph Brockway.

“I thought it was going to be my easiest plunge yet. But it ended up being the coldest one I’ve ever done,” said Brockway.

The annual event has been taking place at Jax Beach for over 30 years. For some people, it’s an annual tradition. For others, it’s their way of trying something new in 2026.

But at the end of the day, it’s all about starting the new year off strong.

“There’s no better way to start off the new year than jumping in the water, freezing cold,” said Brockway.

For all of us here at Action News Jax, we want to wish you a very Happy New Year!

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.