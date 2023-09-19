Another inmate dead at Duval County Jail, found unresponsive in his cell after 10 days in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned today that another person has died while in custody at the Duval County Jail.

JSO says David Given died yesterday inside his cell at the pre-trial detention facility.

Given was arrested on September 5th at UF Shands Hospital. It reveals he refused medical attention and was asked to leave but he never did. Now, after more than 10 days in custody, we learn he has passed away.

A JSO news release says David Given was last seen alive alone in his cell around 10 a.m., Monday. It was during rounds of medication just before noon that they found given unresponsive partially lying under his bunk.

Corrections officers, along with medical staff began lifesaving actions. JSO said when JFRD arrived, they pronounced him dead.

Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson says it’s up to the jail staff to do everything they can to take care of the inmates.

“The jail still has a significant responsibility because they are required by law to take care of their inmates and assure that they don’t come to any harm other medically or from assaults from other inmates.

There have been 12 in-custody deaths so far in 2023, according to data from the sheriff’s office. There were 19 inmate deaths in 2022.

“Death in prison or death in jail, from natural causes, like anything else is not all that unusual,” Carson said.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, most inmate deaths in prisons are natural, which means they are not related to suicide, homicide or accidental. More than 75% of inmate deaths in Florida in the last five years have been classified as natural.

Given’s arrest report says he claimed to have hip pain, but when a nurse tried to do blood work and perform x-rays, he refused it. So the medical staff had him sign an ‘against medical advice,’ and was asked to leave, but he refused. At the end of the report, it states, he was disruptive and defied orders.

While this marks the 12th inmate death at the Duval County Jail this year, it’s the first reported one under NaphCare. This is the healthcare provider that took over at the beginning of September. JSO announced about two months ago saying it terminated the contract with Armor Correctional Healthcare because of numerous reported issues and concerns over the treatment of inmates.

“It looks horrible, and the people in corrections, they don’t want this to happen,” Carson said. He adds on to say, “The system is designed to deal with individuals who have a medical need, and yet need to be kept away from the rest of us because they are not behaving the way we expect them behave when they’re among the rest of us.”

The medical examiner is investigating the cause of death.

JSO is investigating this incident. However, JSO says at this time there appears to be no foul play.

