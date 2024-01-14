‘Another way to use it:’ city council committee set to discuss open container bill for riverwalks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Those looking to enjoy a nice glass of wine or maybe a brew from their favorite bar while walking along the scenic St. Johns River just may be in luck.

Jacksonville City Council’s Neighborhoods, Community Services, Public Health, and Safety Committee is discussing a bill Monday introduced by the Downtown Investment Authority that would allow open containers along Jacksonville’s riverwalks, but only in specialty areas near surrounding businesses.

“A lot of cities would give their everything to have a St. Johns River This is just another way to use it,” city councilman Matt Carlucci told Action News Jax on Sunday. “I think it can be a good thing towards the revitalization of downtown, really without having to spend a nickel.”

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce has also put its stamp of approval on the bill, citing the success of Tampa’s riverwalk as something to aim for in the ‘River City’.

Chester Belvin as he was taking a stroll along the riverwalk Sunday morning told Action News Jax Sunday morning he believes the legislation only stands to benefit the businesses along the riverwalk.

“It’d be great for businesses to you know, little extra money, a little more on publicity for them, especially if they got their name on their little glass or whatever,” said Belvin.

However, Belvin did ultimately say the bill’s success will rely on the responsibility of those drinking themselves.

“Being respectful of the environment, using the trash cans as they supposed to. And I’m being respectful of other people as they walk along,” said Belvin. “It’s the maturity of the drinker.”

Councilman Carlucci told Action News Jax that following the introduction of the bill with the Neighborhoods Committee Monday, it would still require further committee and full council approval, setting the bill likely around 6 weeks out from possibly being officially stamped into action.

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce’s full statement on the bill can be found below:

JAX CHAMBER BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPPORTS THE JACKSONVILLE RIVERWALK SPECIALTY CENTER

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (January 12, 2023) – The JAX Chamber Board of Directors supports the proposal to create Jacksonville Riverwalk Specialty Centers that would allow regulated alcohol sales and consumption along the Northbank and Southbank Riverwalks.

The proposal opens the Riverwalk for people to purchase drinks in a branded plastic cup from participating vendors, including restaurants already along the Riverwalks Downtown Investment Authority, Downtown Vision, Inc. and Build Up Downtown have shown support for the Jacksonville Riverwalk Specialty Center.

Downtown Vision Inc.’s monthly Sip and Stroll event on the Southbank Riverwalk on the third Thursday of the month have shown to be a popular way for people to experience the Riverwalk and this proposal was a result of the Chamber’s

Destination Downtown Trip to Tampa in 2021. The Chamber believes creating this Jacksonville Riverwalk Specialty Center will improve Jacksonville’s waterfront experience.

“We need to continue to look at ways to activate the riverfront downtown, and this is a simple addition that can give people one more way to enjoy downtown,” JAX Chamber President and CEO Daniel Davis said. “It’s important that we look at things that have been successful other places and when we see something that works, as we did in Tampa in 2021, that we look for ways to replicate things that make sense for Jacksonville.”

In 2018, the JAX Chamber passed a resolution containing six key principles the Board believed was necessary for the development of Downtown. These include the expansion and improvement of waterfront access and amenities along St. Johns River, McCoy’s Creek, and Hogans Creek. The JAX Chamber Board of Directors voted late last year to support this Riverwalk proposal.

The proposal is now before the Jacksonville City Council, with a final vote expected later this month.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.