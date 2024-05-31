Application deadline extended for Jacksonville’s 2024 Neighborhood Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is your neighborhood the best in Jacksonville?

The city has extended the deadline to submit applications for the 2024 Neighborhood Award Program to June 3.

The awards ceremony, scheduled to take place on Nov. 7, will award neighborhoods based on a special event or project a community completed in 2023.

All neighborhood organizations registered with the City of Jacksonville’s Neighborhood Services Office are eligible to apply each year for an award.

Click here to see the application for full details.

