Applications now open for Mayor Deegan’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board

Do you have expertise in understanding the issues and affairs of the LGBTQ+ community? Do you want to serve the diverse interests of the community?

Applications are now open for the Mayor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board.

Those interested in applying for a position on this Board can do so via the City of Jacksonville’s Mayoral Boards and Commissions Application Portal here.

The criteria for serving on the Mayor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board include:

Expertise in understanding the issues and affairs of the LGBTQ+ community.

Diversity of background (a mix of community, business, faith, and academic leaders).

Passion to serve in the community.

Reside in or have a significant interest in Duval County.

The application deadline is Aug. 9, 2024.

