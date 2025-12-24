Are the Jaguars’ rushing woes becoming a concern?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense is humming, scoring 25 or more points in eight straight games, en route to a 7-1 record over that span.

Since the team acquired wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has come alive and undoubtedly played the best ball of his career.

However, as the passing attack has caught fire, the run game has seen a pretty severe decline in success.

Let’s take a look at the Jaguars’ rushing attack over the last month:

Despite huge leads, advantageous situations, and an electric offense through the air, the Jaguars’ run game just hasn’t gotten going as of late.

What was an early season strength has now become the team’s biggest weakness.

Over the last four weeks, the Jaguars have totaled just 262 yards outside of Lawrence’s scrambles. What’s even worse is the team’s 32nd ranked per carry average at just 2.5 yards, according to FTNFantasy.

In the time frame, Jacksonville ranks dead last in yards per carry (2.5), yards before contact (0.6), and success rate (26.2%). The team’s EPA/Rush (31st) and 3.9% explosive run % (30th) aren’t any better. No matter how you look at it, the Jaguars’ rushing offense is struggling and struggling badly.

Fortunately, Trevor Lawrence has done some nice work with his legs. He’s picked up 12 first downs with his legs, the most of any Jags’ player over the last month.

For reference, the Jags’ backs have a total of just 11 in that same period. That’s … not good.

This isn’t to say the Jaguars aren’t still getting use out of their running backs. The Jaguars lead the NFL with eight receiving touchdowns from their running backs and Travis Etienne leads individually with six. Five of those eight scores have come in the last two weeks alone.

Even so, this is now four straight weeks of some rough rushing in Jacksonville. The Jaguars should be grateful that they are moving the ball so well through the air because the ground game has virtually become non-existent.

If this team wants to continue their hot streak and offensive success, they’ll need their run game to wake up. It certainly doesn’t help their cause with the recent injuries along the offensive line.

With the playoffs clinched and the regular season coming to a close, this is go time.

