Are you missing a goat? Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office looking for animal’s owner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You read that right. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has a missing goat on its hands.

On Thursday, police found a goat wandering the streets of the Royal Terrace neighborhood.

JSO said that the animal was found all by its lonesome near 5200 Dodge Rd. at the intersection of W. 45th St.

At this time, the owner(s) have not been located. JSO said that they know this goat is missing its family.

If anyone in the community has information on the owner(s) please call JSO at 904-630-0500.

